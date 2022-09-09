Photos: Bollywood celebs at CM Eknath Shinde's house for Ganpati darshan

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 09, 2022
Several Bollywood personalities visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganpati darshan.
The 10-day festival that began on August 31 will conclude on September 9.
Those who visited the CM’s house include Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Bhushan Kumar
Suniel Shetty, Bhushan Kumar and Jackie Shroff
Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh
Tamannaah Bhatia, Deepika Padukone with CM's daughter-in-law Vrushali Shinde
Sara Ali Khan
Suniel Shetty with son Ahan Shetty
Madhur Bhandarkar and Tamannaah Bhatia
Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor
Rajkumar Hirani
