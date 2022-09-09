Photos: Bollywood celebs at CM Eknath Shinde's house for Ganpati darshan

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 09, 2022

Several Bollywood personalities visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganpati darshan.

The 10-day festival that began on August 31 will conclude on September 9.

Those who visited the CM’s house include Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Bhushan Kumar

Suniel Shetty, Bhushan Kumar and Jackie Shroff

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh

Tamannaah Bhatia, Deepika Padukone with CM's daughter-in-law Vrushali Shinde

Sara Ali Khan

Suniel Shetty with son Ahan Shetty

Madhur Bhandarkar and Tamannaah Bhatia

Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Rajkumar Hirani

