Photos: Bollywood BFFs who give major friendship goals

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are the newest best friends in B-Town.
Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have been friends for a long time. They address each other as 'baba' and are known for their 'bromance' on social media
Kareena Kapoor's friendship with Amrita and Malaika Arora is not hidden from anyone. The divas have been friends for decades
Kajol and Karan Johar's friendship goes back to the time when they were simply film industry kids. They have collaborated for several superhit films
Star kids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are childhood besties
Ayan Mukerji is bestfriends with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While he is directing their upcoming movie, 'Brahmastra', he also shares a great rapport with them
Helen, Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh have proven that friendships are beyond age or competition. The yesteryear actresses do not leave any chance to hang out together
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have known each other since their school days. They are now business partners
SRK and Salman Khan's friendship began when they were young stars and acted together in the 1995 film Karan Arjun. They have ruled Bollywood and often make guest appearances in each other's films
