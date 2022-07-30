Photos: Birthday girl Kiara Advani's hottest looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2022
Kiara Advani is all set to turn a year older on July 31, 2022
The actress is currently riding high on her back-to-back successful films
She was recently seen in 'JugJugg Jeeyo'
Prior to that, she starred in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which has emerged to be the biggest block buster of the year
Kiara is often seen grabbing eyeballs with her stunning posts on social media
The diva has a massive fan following and she keeps them hooked with gorgeous photos and videos
Kiara marked her debut in 2014 with 'Fugly'
She will be next seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar
She will also be a part of Ram Charan's next, tentatively titled 'RC15'
Thanks For Reading!