Photos: Birthday girl Jennifer Lopez's hot age-defying looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2022
Jennifer Lopez is all set to celebrate her 53rd birthday on July 24, 2022
The American singer, actress and dancer recently hit headlines after she married actor Ben Affleck in a secret ceremony
Popularly known as JLo, the diva has time and again proved that age is just a number for her
A few months ago, she broke the internet when she posed nude on social media
Even at 53, the actress has a physique to die for
She is known for belting out one hot look after another and keeping her followers hooked to her
She is often seen flaunting her svelte figure in stunning bikinis from her collection
Here's the time when JLo activated her 'summer mode'
She just took her bikini game a notch higher by pairing it with classy stilettos
