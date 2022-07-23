Photos: Birthday girl Jennifer Lopez's hot age-defying looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2022

Jennifer Lopez is all set to celebrate her 53rd birthday on July 24, 2022

The American singer, actress and dancer recently hit headlines after she married actor Ben Affleck in a secret ceremony

Popularly known as JLo, the diva has time and again proved that age is just a number for her

A few months ago, she broke the internet when she posed nude on social media

Even at 53, the actress has a physique to die for

She is known for belting out one hot look after another and keeping her followers hooked to her

She is often seen flaunting her svelte figure in stunning bikinis from her collection

Here's the time when JLo activated her 'summer mode'

She just took her bikini game a notch higher by pairing it with classy stilettos

