PHOTOS: Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra During Rainy Season

By: Rahul M | June 13, 2024
Lonavala, a gem in Maharashtra, stands out with its unique blend of mountains, valleys, and lush greenery. This picturesque setting is a haven for hiking and trekking enthusiasts, making it a must-visit destination.
Malsjej Ghat is surrounded by lush greenery. The place provides stunning views of waterfalls, lakes, and more.
Matheran, situated in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, is a breathtaking site nestled with lush greenery. Its pleasant atmosphere creates a serene and enchanting environment that is a must-visit for nature lovers.
Khandala, a nature's paradise, transforms into a magical wonderland in the rainy season. The lush greenery, gushing waterfalls, and misty atmosphere make it a top pick for nature lovers.
Panchgani is the hill station which offers enchanting views. It is situated in Sahyadri ranges near Pune and has a lot of stay options
Igatpuri is a small hill station in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. It offers stunning views of the surrounding area.
Kolad is a hidden gem in the state. The village provides panoramic views of the Kundalika River, Tamhini Ghat, and more.
