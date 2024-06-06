PHOTOS: Best Honeymoon Destinations To Explore In India

By: Sunanda Singh | June 06, 2024
India is a diverse country with incredible places and numerous beautiful honeymoon destinations. Here are some of the must-visit honeymoon destinations in India.
Lakshadweep is made up of many small islands. The island is one of the most tranquil places in India, surrounded by blue, crystal-clear water and lush greenery. It is the perfect place for couples.
Jammu and Kashmir, a paradise for nature lovers, is a treasure trove of natural beauty. From the picturesque Kashmir Valleys to the serene Dal Lake and the snow-capped peaks of Gulmarg, this UT is a popular choice for honeymooners.
How can you forget Northeast states when it comes to nature's paradise? Meghalaya is one of them. The beautiful state is famous for its scenic views and lovely monsoons.
Sikkim is a must-visit place for nature and spiritual lovers. The natural paradise is home to Kangchenjunga, monasteries, lakes, rivers, waterfalls and much more.
Kerala is another place famous for its lush greenery. The beautiful state is a gateway to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Udaipur, a romantic heritage site in India, is a dream destination for couples. The city's picturesque lakes, grand palaces, and serene religious monuments create a romantic atmosphere, perfect for a honeymoon.
Darjeeling is surrounded by Himalayas. The hill station offers enchanting views of its surrounding and relaxation
