Photos: Aryan Khan, Mouni Roy, others at Mohit Rai's birthday bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 23, 2022

Several Bollywood celebs arrived at a posh Mumbai restaurant on Thursday night to celebrate stylist Mohit Rai's birthday. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan arrived in style for the birthday bash

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mouni Roy was also spotted at the party with her husband Suraj Nambiar

Photo by Viral Bhayani

While Shahid Kapoor gave the bash a miss, his wife Mira Rajput covered in for him

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sonakshi Sinha

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anshula Kapoor

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Huma Qureshi

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Zaheer Iqbal

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor

Photo by Viral Bhayani

