Photos: Aryan Khan, Mouni Roy, others at Mohit Rai's birthday bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 23, 2022
Several Bollywood celebs arrived at a posh Mumbai restaurant on Thursday night to celebrate stylist Mohit Rai's birthday. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan arrived in style for the birthday bash
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Mouni Roy was also spotted at the party with her husband Suraj Nambiar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
While Shahid Kapoor gave the bash a miss, his wife Mira Rajput covered in for him
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sonakshi Sinha
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Anshula Kapoor
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Huma Qureshi
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Zaheer Iqbal
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!