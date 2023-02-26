Photos: Ambanis arrive for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's welcome bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 26, 2023
The Ambanis were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
They posed for the paparazzi as they arrived for the special bash for daughter Isha Ambani
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani were all smiles as they posed for the paps
Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta were also spotted with them
While Mukesh and Nita twinned in blue traditional outfits, Shloka is seen in an orange and read outfit
Several photos of the Ambani family have surfaced online
Thanks For Reading!