Photos: Ambanis arrive for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's welcome bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 26, 2023

The Ambanis were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

They posed for the paparazzi as they arrived for the special bash for daughter Isha Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani were all smiles as they posed for the paps

Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta were also spotted with them

While Mukesh and Nita twinned in blue traditional outfits, Shloka is seen in an orange and read outfit

Several photos of the Ambani family have surfaced online

