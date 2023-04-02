Photos: Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta flaunts baby bump

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 02, 2023
Shloka Mehta, the wife of Mukesh Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani, is pregnant once again
Akash and Shloka are all set to welcome their second child soon
Shloka flaunted her baby bump during the inaugural ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai
She posed with father-in-law Mukesh Ambani at the event
Shloka looked resplendent in a golden saree during the first day of the NMACC event
She was all smiles as she posed with husband Akash and thanked the paps for congratulating her
Shloka and Akash's first son Prithvi Ambani was born in 2020
We hope the couple is showered with all the love as they welcome their second child soon
