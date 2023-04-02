Photos: Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta flaunts baby bump

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 02, 2023

Shloka Mehta, the wife of Mukesh Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani, is pregnant once again

Akash and Shloka are all set to welcome their second child soon

Shloka flaunted her baby bump during the inaugural ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai

She posed with father-in-law Mukesh Ambani at the event

Shloka looked resplendent in a golden saree during the first day of the NMACC event

She was all smiles as she posed with husband Akash and thanked the paps for congratulating her

Shloka and Akash's first son Prithvi Ambani was born in 2020

We hope the couple is showered with all the love as they welcome their second child soon

