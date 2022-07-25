Photos: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma's 'Darlings' trailer launch in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 25, 2022

The much-awaited trailer of Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah's 'Darlings' was launched in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The film is all set to release on Netflix on August 5, 2022

Photo by Viral Bhayani

This was mom-to-be Alia's first public appearance since pregnancy announcement

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She opted for a bright yellow, bell-shaped dress. Alia tied her hair in a ponytail and wore minimal makeup

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shefali Shah looked stunning in a blue outfit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vijay Varma also exuded charm as he arrived for the trailer launch in a grey outfit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Darlings is a dark comedy in which Alia and Vijay play a married couple

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The trailer of the film is filled with secrets, mystery and drama

Photo by Viral Bhayani

'Darlings' is produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma and marks the feature film debut for director Jasmeet K Reen

Photo by Viral Bhayani

