Photos: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma's 'Darlings' trailer launch in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 25, 2022
The much-awaited trailer of Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah's 'Darlings' was launched in Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The film is all set to release on Netflix on August 5, 2022
This was mom-to-be Alia's first public appearance since pregnancy announcement
She opted for a bright yellow, bell-shaped dress. Alia tied her hair in a ponytail and wore minimal makeup
Shefali Shah looked stunning in a blue outfit
Vijay Varma also exuded charm as he arrived for the trailer launch in a grey outfit
Darlings is a dark comedy in which Alia and Vijay play a married couple
The trailer of the film is filled with secrets, mystery and drama
'Darlings' is produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma and marks the feature film debut for director Jasmeet K Reen
