Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in red at ‘PS-I’ event in Hyderabad

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2022
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is returning to the big screen after four years, will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1'.
The former Miss World was recently in Hyderabad for the film's promotions. She was joined by her co-star Trisha.
For the event, Ash wore a heavily embellished red kurta set. She let her tresses down and went for minimal makeup.
'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s.
Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.
The film also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, and Trisha.
It will release in theatres on September 30 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
