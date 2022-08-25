Photos: A look at Neha Dhupia's adorable family

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 25, 2022
Neha Dhupia is all set to ring in her 42nd birthday on August 27
She is married to actor Angad Bedi, the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi
The two are proud parents to two kids -- daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi
Neha and Angad tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony on May 10, 2018
On November 18, 2018, Neha gave birth to her baby girl Mehr
She gave birth to her second child, Guriq, on October 3, 2021
Neha is a doting mom to her kids and has often mentioned how they are her first priority
The family of four makes sure to spend quality time with each other and are often spotted going on exotic vacations and doing fun activities together
While Neha has always been on the radar of trolls, Angad has made sure to stand by her side through thick and thin
