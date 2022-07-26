Photos: A look at Kriti Sanon's fashionable wardrobe

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 26, 2022

Kriti Sanon will ring in her 32nd birthday on July 27, 2022

The actress is currently on a roll with back-to-back projects in her kitty

Kriti is a total diva in this shimmery golden saree

The actress is known to rock both traditional as well as western outfits with ease

The leggy lass looks pretty in a pink one-shoulder dress

She also nails the red lehenga look like a pro

Kriti makes heads turn in a hot red bodycon dress

She looks ethereal in a white and blue saree

The actress exudes Cinderalla vibes in this ruffled gown

Kriti is a complete boss lady in this brown pant-suit

