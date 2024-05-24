PHOTOS: 7 Wonderful Places To Explore In Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

By: Sunanda Singh | May 24, 2024

Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is one of the best places to start your trip. If you want to explore the state, start your journey from the Tawang War Memorial, which is dedicated to the Indian martyrs who sacrificed their lives in lives in the 1962 Indo-China War.

X/ Rajiv Chopra

Luman Falls is a mesmerising waterfall located on the outskirts of Tawang. It is named after Rani Lumum, who was known as the lady of Arunachal Pradesh.

Canva

Nuranang Falls is a famous destination in the state. The place provides spectacular views and relaxation from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis region.

Canva

Sela Pass is the gateway to Kameng districts. It is located at the mountain's high altitude and offers majestic views of its surroundings.

Canva

Tawang Monastery is one of the most famous monasteries in India. It is the largest monastery in India and is surrounded by mountains and lush greenery.

Canva

The Kameng River, or Bharali River, is a major water source in Tawang and a lifeline for flora and fauna.

Canva

Sela Lake, a revered site for Buddhists in Arunachal Pradesh, is a place of serenity and spiritual reflection. Nestled amidst majestic mountains, its peaceful ambience and scenic beauty make it a must-visit for those seeking a spiritual retreat.

Canva