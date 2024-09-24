PHOTOS: 7 Smartest Creatures In The World

By: Sunanda Singh | September 24, 2024

Animals are smarter than we think and some are considered the most intelligent animals in the world. Take a look at a some of them which are mentioned in the next slides

Canva

Chimpanzees are considered the smartest animals on Earth, after humans, and share 98% of their DNA with humans. They also use sign language to communicate and have problem-solving skills.

Canva

Elephants are among the most intelligent animals. They are known for their sharp memory and strong emotional bonding. They show empathy towards others and mourn their dead.

Canva

Dolphins are known for their communication skills and high intelligence. They can solve complex problems and can recognise themselves in the mirror.

Canva

Crows are intelligent birds who can solve complex problems and recognise human faces.

Pigs are social animals with strong emotional bonds and long-term memory.

Canva

Octopuses are fascinating invertebrates with the ability to unravel puzzles, untie knots, open jars, and escape. They have the largest brain-to-body ratio.

Canva

Whales are highly intelligent animals with very large brains. They are known for their excellent communication skills and social intelligence.

Canva

