PHOTOS: 7 Perfect Destinations For Monsoon Enthusiasts In India

By: Sunanda Singh | May 29, 2024
Monsoon is the best time to explore beautiful places, and Mount Abu is among the popular destinations in India. The hill station is situated in Rajasthan and is known for its majestic mountains and lakes.
Darjeeling, a gem in West Bengal, is a destination that will leave you spellbound. This hill station, adorned with lush tea gardens, offers breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga range, a sight that will etch itself in your memory.
Spiti is a snowy region in Himachal Pradesh. It is famous for its pure beauty, including lakes, rivers, and mountains. Numerous pilgrimage sites and monasteries make it the best place for nature and spiritual lovers.
Kodagu or Coorg in Karnataka is nestled with lush greenery. The small district offers enchanting beauty and relaxation from city life.
Shillong is another famous place in India, known for its culture, traditions, waterfalls, lakes, monuments and much more.
Lonavala is one of the best hill stations in Maharashtra. It is surrounded by mountains, valleys, and lush greenery, making it a great place for hiking and trekking.
Ranikhet in Uttarakhand is surrounded by the majestic Himalayas. Ranikhet is a paradise for nature lovers and is a famous tourist destination in the state.
