PHOTOS: 7 Must-Visit Waterfalls In Maharashtra In Rainy Season

By: Sunanda Singh | June 21, 2024
Maharashtra is one of the most popular tourist states. During this rainy season, visit some of the best waterfalls located in the state which are mentioned in the next slides.
X
Thoseghar Waterfall is one of the most beautiful and serene spots in Satara. The eye-catching waterfall is famous and considered one of the best tourist destinations.
Instagram/gadwat_official
Bhandardhara is one of the most visited tourist places in the state which is nestled in midst of lush greenery.
Tripadivisor
Dabhosa Waterfall in Jawhar is a hidden gem in Maharashtra. It is another must-visit place in the state.
Tripadvisor
Madhe Ghat Waterfall is located near Pune district of Maharashtra. The place provides stunning beauty of its surroundings and relaxation.
X
Bhivpuri waterfall is another scenic spot to visit specially in the month of June. The falls are worth to explore during monsoon.
X
Kalu Waterfall is one of the best spots in the Malshej region. The picturesque fall provides stunnig beauty of its atmosphere.
X
Lingmala Waterfall, or Lingmala Falls, is another famous place that you should not miss out in the rainy season.
X