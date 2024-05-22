PHOTOS: 7 Must-Visit Wandering Sites In Mahabaleshwar

By: Rahul M | May 22, 2024
Mahabaleshwar, a hill station in India, is a treasure trove of natural beauty and spiritual sites. Among its many attractions, Venna Lake stands out. This picturesque lake, embraced by verdant greenery, offers a serene boat ride that is a must-experience for any visitor.
One of the town's most significant religious monuments, Holy Christ Church, is a testament to the rich history of Mahabaleshwar. Constructed with red bricks, this church is a must-visit for those interested in the town's religious and architectural heritage.
Elphinstone Point is surrounded by lush greenery. The highest peak in the town provides astounding natural scenes that you should not miss.
Krishnabai Temple is home to Lord Krishna and is one of the town's revered religious sites.
Mahabaleshwar Temple is home to Lord Shiva and is considered an important temple in India.
Hills and mountains surround Pratapgad Fort. The fort is located on the outskirts of Mahabaleshwar.
Lodwick Point is one of the best destinations for nature lovers. It is the gateway to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.
