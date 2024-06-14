PHOTOS: 7 Must-Visit Sites To Explore In Karnataka During Rainy Season

By: Sunanda Singh | June 14, 2024
Karnakata is rich in culture and heritage and it holds numerous astounding places in its heart and Coorg is one of them.
Chikmagalur, also known as Chikkamagaluru is surrounded by mountains, valleys and lush greenery. It is one of the best places that you should not miss out especially during the monsoon season.
Nandi Hills in Karnataka provides the pristine beauty of nature and its surroundings.
Gokarna holds numerous beaches in its heart and offers mesmerising views, especially during sunset and sunrise.
Agumbe is another place to visit in the state. This heavenly beauty is a hidden gem in Karnataka and is one of the best places for nature lovers.
Kudremukh is a famous hill station in Karnataka and is also considered the second-highest peak in the state.
Jog Falls is also known as Gerusoope Falls, which is considered one of the highest waterfalls in India.
