PHOTOS: 7 Must-Visit Places To Explore In Diu

By: Sunanda Singh | August 19, 2025
Diu is considered a good place to visit in winter because of the pleasant weather, less crowd, beaches and much more. Explore some of the best places in the UT:
Saint Paul church is one of the beautiful churches in Diu. It is must-visit for those who wants to seek solace.
Diu Fort is a must-visit site for history lovers in the state. The fort is surrounded by the Arabian Sea.
Jalandhar Beach is one of the most famous beaches in Diu. The small, serene beach offers enchanting views of the sunrise and sunset.
Nadia Caves is another place to explore in Diu. The stunning formations of caves attracts tourism in the district.
Gangeshwar Temple is home to Lord Shiva, which is situated just a stone's throw away from Diu. It is considered one of the significant Shiva Temples in the district .
The INS Khukri Memorial in Diu is a poignant and powerful tribute to the solders who sacrificed their lives for the country.
Vijay Stambh in Diu is historic monument which is also known as the Victory Pillar.
