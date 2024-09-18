PHOTOS: 7 Must-Visit Historical Places In West Bengal

By: Sunanda Singh | September 18, 2024
West Bengal is one of the best tourist destinations in India. It has numerous natural beauties and historical monuments. Explore some of the best historical landmarks, which are mentioned in the next slides.
The Victoria Memorial, located in Kolkata, is made of white marble and is considered a significant monument in the state.
Birla Temple is located in Kolkata. It is one of the most significant temples in Kolkata, especially for Hindus.
Shaheed Minar is considered a significant landmark in the city. The monument honours those who died during the Bengali Language Movement in 1952.
Howrah Bridge has a history that dates back to 1862. It is another must-visit site in the state.
Belur Math is a pilgrimage site which is situated in West Bengal's capital city. It is the best place for spiritual lovers to explore.
Gumti Darwaza is situated in the Malda City of West Bengal. It was constructed by Alauddin Husain Shah in 1512.
Nakhoda Masjid is one of the largest mosques in Kolkata. The religious monument is one of the must-visit places for those who seek solace.
