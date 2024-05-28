PHOTOS: 7 Must-Visit Hill Stations In Maharashtra During Monsoon

By: Sunanda Singh | May 28, 2024
Maharashtra is a tourist destination to explore during the monsoon season. The state is famous for numerous hill stations that will definitely leave you in awe. Take a look at some of the enchanting hill stations in the state.
Lonavala is one of the popular destinations in India. It is nestled with mountains, valleys and lush greenery, making it a perfect location for hiking and trekking.
Khandala is another hill station close to Lonavala. The hill station provides scenic beauty of its surrounding.
Matheran, nestled in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, is a verdant paradise. Its lush greenery and pleasant atmosphere create a serene and enchanting environment that is a must-visit for nature lovers.
Mahabaleshwar is famous for its hill station and revered temples, one of which is Mahabaleshwar Temple, considered one of the 12 jyotirlingas.
How can you forget visiting Panchgani if you are exploring hill stations in the state? It nestled with mountains, valleys and lush greenery. The hill station offers relaxation from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Lavasa, a majestic city located near Pune, is a convenient and accessible hill station to visit during the monsoon season. Its proximity to Pune makes it an ideal getaway for city dwellers.
Koroli Hill station is situated in Nashik. It is surrounded by majestic mountains, water bodies and lush greenery.
