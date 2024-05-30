PHOTOS: 7 Must-Visit Hill Stations In Madhya Pradesh

By: Sunanda Singh | May 30, 2024

Madhya Pradesh, renowned for its culture, weather, food, and tourism, boasts of Panchmarhi as one of its gems. This hill station, nestled amidst the Satpura Ranges and lush greenery, is a unique blend of natural beauty and tranquility.

Mandu, also known as Mandavgad, is a treasure trove of spectacular historical monuments and breathtaking views. Its rich history and mesmerising surroundings make it a paradise for nature and history enthusiasts alike.

Amarkantak is another popular tourist place in the state. It is famous for holding pilgrimage sites, the Narmada River, and enchanting natural beauty, which provide serenity.

Chanderi is home to numerous religion site specially jain temples. The town is located in Ashokanagar distrct and it is must visit site for history lovers.

Tamia Hill station is a beautiful place that you won't want to miss out on. The hill station offers enchanting views of mountains, valleys, and lush greenery.

Chhagola Hills is situated in Alirajpur. The hill station is filled with scenic views of majestic mountains and greenery, and that is why it is also considered the hidden gem of the state.

Omkareshwar Temple is located in Khandwa, which is the city of Madhya Pradesh. The temple is dedicated to lord Shiva and is situated on the bank of the Narmada River. The place offers mesmerising views of the river, mountains, and its surroundings.

