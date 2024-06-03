PHOTOS: 7 Mesmerising Sites To Visit In Meghalaya's Cherrapunji

By: Rahul M | June 03, 2024
Meghalaya is one of the best places to explore in India. Among the places is Nohsngithiang Falls, which is considered a significant place and is also called the Seven Sisters waterfall.
The Khasi Hills are a paradise for nature lovers. Standing tall in Shillong, they offer mesmerising views of the surroundings.
Dainthlen Falls is highly recommended by tourists and is one of the popular places in Cherrapunji.
For a serene escape from the bustling city life, the double-decker living root bridge, the oldest natural bridge in the state, is a perfect choice. This famous spot in India not only offers natural wonders.
For the adventurous souls, Wei Sawdong Falls is a must-visit. This nature lover's paradise not only offers breathtaking views but also thrilling activities like trekking. And if you're up for it, the refreshing cold water of the natural pool-like structure is perfect for a dive.
Mawkdok Dympep Valley is nestled with lush greenery, and the high-altitude mountains act as a vantage point for the city and provide panoramic beauty of the surroundings.
Eco Park is home to numerous domestic and wildlife flora and flowers. The beautiful garden is maintained by the state government. It is another splendid site for tourists.
