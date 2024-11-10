PHOTOS: 7 Mesmerising Places To Visit In Rajasthan During Winter

By: Sunanda Singh | November 10, 2024
Rajasthan is one of the best places to explore during winter. The clear skies and cool breezes of winter make it comfortable to explore mountains and historical sites in the state. Explore some of the best places to visit during winter.
Chittorgarh is a great place to visit in the winter as the weather is pleasant, with the temperature range between 11°C and 28°C. The city is home to many attractions, and Chittorgarh Fort is one of them.
Jaisalmer is another of the best places to visit in Rajasthan. During winter, the temperature in the city ranges between 10°C and 27°C.
Jaipur is one of the most popular places to explore during winter. The temperatures range around 8°C .
Mount Abu is a famous location in Rajasthan. The hill station holds numerous natural beauties, including Nakki Lake. Mount Abu is a must-visit place in winter.
The pink city, Jaipur, holds numerous forts, lakes, and temples. Among them is Nahargarh Fort, which acts as a vantage point of the city.
The weather in Udaipur is pleasant and comfortable during winter. The city is known for its numerous sights and the City Palace is one of them.
If you want to explore Pushkar in winter, take the Pushkar Camel Safari. The safari will lead you through the Rajasthan desert.
