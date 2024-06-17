PHOTOS: 7 Exquisite Sites To Explore In Assam

By: Sunanda Singh | June 17, 2024
Assam is one of India's seven sisters. It is famous for its tea plantations, rivers, natural beauties, religious monuments and Maa Kamakhya Temple is one of them. The temple is one of the 51 Shaktipeeth, which is also considered as one of the oldest and sacred religious sites in India.
Jagannath Temple in Dibrugarh is home to Lord Jagannath. The temple is a replica of Jagannath Puri which is situated in Odisha.
Assam is also known for its tea plantation. The state is famous for its high and malty-flavoured tea which is cultivated in the valley of the Brahmaputra River.
Majuli in Assam is the most famous island and it is considered the world's largest river island. It is one of the best places to visit in the state.
Brahmaputra, one of the largest rivers in the world, flows from Assam. The majestic river provides enchanting views of its surroundings.
Bezor Doul is another significant site in Assam. The ancient place was a medical practitioners and it is the best place for history lovers.
Kaziranga National Park is one of the most significant National parks in India. It is home to numerous wildlife animals, including one-horned rhinoceros.
