PHOTOS: 7 Creatures That Can Fly Without Wings

By: Sunanda Singh | September 25, 2024

Earth, a blue planet filled with biodiversity, has different types of animals, including creatures that can fly without wings. The following slides mention some of them.

Pinterest

Marine ray-finned fish has the ability to glide 200 meters above water by using their fins.

Canva

Flying frogs have webbed feet which helps them to glide from tree to tree.

Canva

Flying Lemur, which is also called Colugo, have large membranes that help them to glide between the trees.

Canva

The Draco lizard, also known as a flying dragon, has wings that resemble rib extensions and help them glide between trees.

Pinterest

Flying Squirrels have skin flap-like wings called a patagium, which helps them to glide up to 150 feet.

Pinterest

When jumping from trees, flying snakes may create lift by flattening their bodies and swaying sideways.

Canva

Gliding ants are rainforest ants that can glide backward to the tree trunk after falling from the top. These types of ants use their legs to steer themselves as they glide backwards.

Canva

