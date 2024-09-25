PHOTOS: 7 Creatures That Can Fly Without Wings

By: Sunanda Singh | September 25, 2024
Earth, a blue planet filled with biodiversity, has different types of animals, including creatures that can fly without wings. The following slides mention some of them.
Marine ray-finned fish has the ability to glide 200 meters above water by using their fins.
Canva
Flying frogs have webbed feet which helps them to glide from tree to tree.
Canva
Flying Lemur, which is also called Colugo, have large membranes that help them to glide between the trees.
Canva
The Draco lizard, also known as a flying dragon, has wings that resemble rib extensions and help them glide between trees.
Flying Squirrels have skin flap-like wings called a patagium, which helps them to glide up to 150 feet.
When jumping from trees, flying snakes may create lift by flattening their bodies and swaying sideways.
Canva
Gliding ants are rainforest ants that can glide backward to the tree trunk after falling from the top. These types of ants use their legs to steer themselves as they glide backwards.
Canva
