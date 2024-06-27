PHOTOS: 7 Best Sites To Visit In Diu During Monsoon

By: Sunanda Singh | June 27, 2024
Diu is situated in southern Gujarat. The place is one of the hidden gems in India, which is nestled with historical places, nature places, religious sites and Saint Paul's Church is one of them. It is located in Diu district.
Jalandhar Beach is one of the most famous beaches in Diu. The small, serene beach offers enchanting views of the sunrise and sunset.
Canva
Diu Fort is a must-visit site for history lovers in the state. The fort is surrounded by the Arabian Sea.
X
Nadia Caves is another place to explore in Diu. The stunnig formations of caves attracts tourism in the distrcit.
Canva
Nagoa Beach is one of the most popular beaches in the district. It is known for its serenity and enchanting beauty.
X
Gangeshwar Temple is home to Lord Shiva, which is situated just a stone's throw away from Diu. It is considered one of the significant Shiva Temples in the district .
Diu District Website