Photos: 7 Best Places To Explore In Kolhapur This Month

By: Rahul M | May 19, 2024
Kolhapur, a city in Maharashtra, is home to numerous temples and natural beauties, one of which is the ancient Mahalakshmi Temple. This ancient temple, with its unique architecture and rich history, is a must-visit for any traveller.
The New Palace, a historical gem in Kolhapur, stands as a testament to the city's rich past. Its unique architecture and historical significance make it a major draw for tourists.
Rankala Lake is a popular tourist destination in Maharashtra. The freshwater lake provides scenic beauty especially during sunrise and sunset.
Amba Hill Station is a beautiful place to visit, surrounded by natural beauty. It is situated on the outskirts of Kolhapur.
Renuka Devi Temple, also known as Temblai Devi Temple, is situated on the top of Temblai Hill. It is another revered temple in the city, especially for Hindus.
Rautwadi Waterfall is surrounded by lush greenery. It is 60 km from Kolhapur and is worth visiting due to its scenic atmosphere.
Ramtirth Waterfall is another beautiful fall situated near Kolhapur. It is the best destination for nature lovers.
