PHOTOS: 7 Beautiful Places To Explore In Manipur

By: Sunanda Singh | May 26, 2024
Manipur is situated in the northeastern region of India. The state, which is surrounded by natural beauty, is famous for its culture, pilgrimage sites, lakes, etc. Loktak Lake is one of them.
The Dzuko Valley is known for its mesmerising beauty. The valley which is situated between Senapati distrcit of Manipur and Nagaland's Kohima is also known for seasonal flowers.
The Shree Govindajee Temple, a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Manipur, is a place of reverence and devotion. It is home to goddess Radha and Lord Krishna, and is located in the heart of the capital city, Imphal.
The Sadu Chiru Waterfall, also known as Leimaram Falls, is a haven of tranquility in Manipur. Its cascading waters, a lifeline to numerous flora and fauna, offer a scenic beauty that is both breathtaking and relaxing.
Singda Dam is surrounded by valleys and lush greenery. It is the best place for nature lovers.
Selloi Langmai Ecological Park is a popular eco-park in Manipur that attracts tourism because it is nestled with lush greenery.
Shirui Hills, or Shirui Kashung Peak, is home to Shirui Lily, which is also considered the state's Flower.