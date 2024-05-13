PHOTOS: 7 Amazing Places To Explore In Dehradun

By: Rahul M | May 13, 2024
Uttarakhand is known for its nature. The state is surrounded by the Himalayas. One of the beautiful destinations in the state is Dehradun. The state's capital holds many tourist spots and Mindrolling Monastery is one of them.
Tapkeshwar Temple is home to Lord Shiva and is located in Dehradun. The temple is one of the popular Shiva temples in the city.
The Khalanga War Memorial, a poignant reminder of the bravery of Gorkha soldiers, stands tall in Dehradun. This memorial is a must-visit if you want to explore the city.
Shikhar Falls is just 13 km from the city and is considered one of the popular falls in Dehradun.
Dehradun Zoo holds many wildlife animals and birds, such as leopards, deer, ostriches and turkeys.
Robbers Cave, a hidden gem in Dehradun, offers a unique experience. As you step into this natural wonder, you'll find yourself walking alongside a gushing stream, creating a serene and picturesque setting.
Sahasradhara is one of the most famous and beautiful spots and it is located 11 km away from the city.
