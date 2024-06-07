PHOTOS: 7 Amazing Place To Visit In Rajasthan's Pushkar

By: Rahul M | June 07, 2024
Pushkar in Rajasthan is famous for its religious sites and surroundings. It also has Pushkar Lake, which is nestled in the heart of the Pushkar.
The town is known for Brahma Temple. It is the only temple dedicated to Lord Brahma in the world.
Sri Rangnath Swamy Temple is home to Lord Vishnu and is considered one of the largest temples in the world.
Gurudwara Singh Sahib is another place to visit in Pushwar, especially for those who seek solace.
The Savitri Mata Mandir, a place of worship for Goddess Savitri, not only offers spiritual solace but also provides breathtaking views of its picturesque surroundings.
If you want to explore the town, you must take the Pushkar Camel Safari. The safari will take you through Rajasthan's desert.
The Varaha Temple is another place to visit in Pushkar. It is an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Vishu.
