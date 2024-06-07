PHOTOS: 7 Amazing Place To Visit In Rajasthan's Pushkar

By: Rahul M | June 07, 2024

Pushkar in Rajasthan is famous for its religious sites and surroundings. It also has Pushkar Lake, which is nestled in the heart of the Pushkar.

Canva

The town is known for Brahma Temple. It is the only temple dedicated to Lord Brahma in the world.

Canva

Sri Rangnath Swamy Temple is home to Lord Vishnu and is considered one of the largest temples in the world.

Canva

Gurudwara Singh Sahib is another place to visit in Pushwar, especially for those who seek solace.

Tripadvisor

The Savitri Mata Mandir, a place of worship for Goddess Savitri, not only offers spiritual solace but also provides breathtaking views of its picturesque surroundings.

Tripadvisor

If you want to explore the town, you must take the Pushkar Camel Safari. The safari will take you through Rajasthan's desert.

Canva

The Varaha Temple is another place to visit in Pushkar. It is an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Vishu.

Tripadvisor