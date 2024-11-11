PHOTOS: 7 Alluring Sites To Visit In Tamil Nadu During Winter

By: Sunanda Singh | November 11, 2024
Tamil Nadu is one of the best places to travel in winters, from mid-November to February. The next slides mention some of the best places to explore in this season
If you love the winter season, Ooty is the best place to start your journey. The town offers views of foggy mornings, beautiful views, and cool and chilly weather
Coonoor is one of the most beautiful destinations in Tamil Nadu. The hill station is famous for its serene atmosphere, and one of the renowned places is Tea Garden
Kodaikanal is also known as a vacation place. It is situated in Tamil Nadu and has many tourist attractions, including Kodaikanal Lake
Winter is a great time to visit Alappuzha, also known as Alleppey. You can enjoy numerous activities, such as exploring the town and enjoying serene beaches
Kanniyakumari is another place to travel. During this season, the temperature usually ranges between 20–31°C
Chennai is generally cool and pleasant in winter and is mostly famous for its Marine Beach
Madurai is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and temples, with the Meenakshi Amman Temple being one of the must-visit sites
