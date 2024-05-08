PHOTOS: 7 Alluring Sites In Leh That You Should Not Miss To Visit

By: Rahul M | May 08, 2024

Leh is situated in Ladakh and surrounded by the Himalayas. It is known for its beauty and serene places, which have attracted tourist. Among the significant places is Leh Palace. The palace was built circa 1600 and is known for its architecture and height.

GO2Ladakh

The Diskit Monastery, popular for its iconic tall Maitreya Budhha, is a treasure trove of history and spirituality, is a must-visit in the Leh region. This ancient monastery, also known as Diskit Gompa, holds significant cultural and religious importance in the Nubra Valley.

Trektogo

Shanti Stupa is dedicated to Lord Buddha. The sacred monument is surrounded by hills and valleys and is considered one of the significant places that seek solace.

Canva

Magnetic Hill is another famous place in Leh. The place is known for creating an illusion that it defies gravity.

Travelsetu.com

If you want to explore Leh, the Hall of Fame is a must-visit place. The museum tells the story of all those brave Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the land.

Leh Ladakh Tourism

Namgyal Tsemo Monastery is another place to visit in Leh. As it provides, the beautiful Indo-Tibetan architecture scatters quality.

Canva

Nubra Valley is another famous place that provides a view of majestic mountains and astounding nature.

Trip Advisor