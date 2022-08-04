Photos: 5 breastfeeding tips for mothers

By: Siddhi Chatterjee | August 04, 2022

Attend breastfeeding classes: You can get a good idea of how to breastfeed while you are pregnant.

Wear a nursing bra: A well fitting nursing bra will give you good support.

Breastfeed immediately right after birth: Breastfeed your newborn within the first hour post birth.

Breastfeed from both breasts equally: If your newborn prefers one breast, offer him the other one to ensure that both your breasts are emptied equally.

Increase your milk supply if it is needed. Eat a healthy diet for the same.