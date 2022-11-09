Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and other actors' fees revealed

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 09, 2022

'Phone Bhoot', starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, released in theatres on November 4

The film has earned Rs 10.71 crore so far

According to reports, Katrina Kaif, who plays the friendly ghost Ragini, has charged Rs 3 crore for the film

Ishaan Khatter, who is one of the ghostbusters, received a paycheck of Rs 70 lakh

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has hiked his fees post 'Gehraiyaan', charged Rs 80 lakh for 'Phone Bhoot'

Senior actress Sheeba Chadha's fee is reported to be Rs 85 lakh

Jackie Shroff, who plays the main antagonist Atmaram Dhyani, has charged Rs 1 crore for 'Phone Bhoot'

'Phone Bhoot', directed by Gurmmeet Singh, has failed to impress the audience

The film has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment

