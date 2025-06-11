Philippines Independence Day: Explore These Mesmerising Places In The Country

By: Sunanda Singh | June 11, 2025

The Philippines observes its Independence Day every year on June 12. On this special occasion, visit some of the mesmerising places in the country:

Canva

Palawan is also known as the Last Frontier and is known for crystal-clear waters, greenery, limestone cliffs, stunning beaches, and rich biodiversity.

Canva

Boracay is a resort island in the Western Visayas region of the Philippines. It is a famous spot and it is known for its clear white sand beaches and vibrant nightlife.

Canva

The Minor Basilica of San Sebastian Church in the country's capital city, Manila, is the first minor basilica in the Philippines. It was established in 1890.

Canva

Batanes is known as the Home of the Winds. The island boasts astounding landscapes featuring rolling hills, rugged cliffs, and crystal-clear waters.

X/ @PnoyGeekTravelr

Siargao is a tear-drop-shaped island in the country which is also known as the Surfing Capital of the Philippines.

Canva

Cebu is known for its friendly locals and relatively low travel costs. Begin your exploration of the city by visiting the breathtaking Kawasan Falls.

Canva

Thanks For Reading!

Travel: Explore These Enchanting Waterfalls In Goa
Find out More