Philippines Independence Day: Explore These Mesmerising Places In The Country

By: Sunanda Singh | June 11, 2025
The Philippines observes its Independence Day every year on June 12. On this special occasion, visit some of the mesmerising places in the country:
Canva
Palawan is also known as the Last Frontier and is known for crystal-clear waters, greenery, limestone cliffs, stunning beaches, and rich biodiversity.
Canva
Boracay is a resort island in the Western Visayas region of the Philippines. It is a famous spot and it is known for its clear white sand beaches and vibrant nightlife.
Canva
The Minor Basilica of San Sebastian Church in the country's capital city, Manila, is the first minor basilica in the Philippines. It was established in 1890.
Canva
Batanes is known as the Home of the Winds. The island boasts astounding landscapes featuring rolling hills, rugged cliffs, and crystal-clear waters.
X/ @PnoyGeekTravelr
Siargao is a tear-drop-shaped island in the country which is also known as the Surfing Capital of the Philippines.
Canva
Cebu is known for its friendly locals and relatively low travel costs. Begin your exploration of the city by visiting the breathtaking Kawasan Falls.
Canva
Thanks For Reading!