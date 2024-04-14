PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From Rajasthan Royals' Thrilling Win In Mullanpur

By: Aakash Singh | April 14, 2024
The toss had itself sprung a surprise as Sam Curran walked out instead of Shikhar Dhawan to lead PBKS. It later emerged that Dhawan had a shoulder injury.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sanju Samson and Avesh Khan had a collision before Kuldeep Sen held on to Atharva Taide's catch.
(Credits: Twitter)
Keshav Maharaj had pegged back the Punjab Kings significantly with his twin strikes in the middle overs. The left-arm spinner dismissed key batters Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sanju Samson affected a sensational run-out to run out Liam Livingstone for 21 at a crucial juncture. Samson's effort ensured that Livingstone found himself inches short of the crease and Punjab was restricted to a modest total.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ashutosh Sharma top-scored for the Punjab Kings with 31 off 16 deliveries. His late pyrotechnics gave the Kings a competitive total after 20 overs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Punjab Kings kept striking regularly to peg the Rajasthan Royals back in the run-chase. Shashank Singh pulled off a stunner to get rid of Dhruv Jurel off Harshal Patel's bowling.
(Credits: Twitter)
Nevertheless, Shimron Hetmyer had the last laugh as he won the mach for the Royals with an unbeaten 27 off 10 balls. Hetmyer also hit a maximum to finish things and seal Rajasthan's 5th win.
(Credits: Twitter)