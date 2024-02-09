Paytm Challenge: Know Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Net Worth, Educational Journey, And More

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | February 09, 2024
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma assumed the responsibility of reassuring platform users and investors following RBI's directive to Paytm Payments Bank from accepting fresh deposits or top-ups in its accounts, digital wallets, or FASTags post February 29.
Sharma was listed in Forbes' 2022 ranking with a net worth of USD 1.2 billion.
Sharma finished high school at 14, waited a year for college due to age restrictions, founded a web company at 15, sold it for USD 1 million after graduation, and co-founded One97 Communications in 2001, which later became the parent company of Paytm.
Launched in 2010, Paytm saw substantial growth in 2016 post-demonetization, capitalizing on the push for a cashless economy. In 2018, it secured a USD 300 million investment from Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway.
In 2019, Sharma launched Paytm Payments Bank, extending financial services to 500 million Indian customers as one of the nation's largest digital banks.
As a vegetarian Delhiite, he enjoys exploring food and its ambiance, frequently sharing posts about his culinary experiences on Instagram.
Sharma resides in a Rs 82 crore as per reports, 6,000 sq ft bungalow within Delhi's Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBZ) at Golf Links, near landmarks like the Delhi High Court, Supreme Court, and India Gate.
