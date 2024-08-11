Paris Olympics: Haryana Spends ₹78.02 Cr On 19 Athletes, Here’s How Much Other States Invested In Their Stars

By: Aakash Singh | August 11, 2024
Indian Hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh hails from Amritsar Punjab, which has chipped in a jaw-dropping ₹78.02 crore on 19 athletes as part of Khelo India. Harmanpreet starred with 10 goals to help the side win bronze.
Manpreet Singh, also from Punjab, is one of India's most experienced players and has been instrumental in many of their wins.
Vikash Singh was one of the few athletes, who participated from Delhi in the 20 KM race walk. Delhi had contributed ₹69.99 crore on their 4 athletes
Haryana has invested a whopping ₹66.59 crore for the Paris 2024 Olympics on 24 athletes. Manu Bhaker has emerged as the brightest athlete from the state, winning two bronze medals in two different categories.
Sarabjot Singh, also hailing from Haryana, has clinched one bronze in the Paris Olympics 2024. He did so in the mixed team 10m Air Pistol event alongside Manu Bhaker.
Track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra also hails from Haryana and has bagged India's only silver in the Paris Olympics.
21-year-old Aman Sehrawat won bronze in men's 57 KG freestyle wrestling. He is from Birohar, Haryana and became the youngest Olympic medallist.
Veteran Hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh hails from Kerala, which has chipped in with ₹50 crore on their 4 athletes. Sreejesh has been one of the chief architects behind India's bronze medal win and has now retired from internationals.
Muhammad Anas was part of 4x400m Indian relay race side. However, the national side ended up 5th in the standings and failed to qualify for the final.
