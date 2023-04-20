Pamela Chopra: 9 Songs that the late singer has immortalised, on-screen

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 20, 2023
For many, Pamela Chopra would always be recalled as wife to yesteryear filmmaker Yash Chopra. But, little does the younger generation know about how fabulous a singer she was and how did she become an integral part of every key soundtrack from a YRF production. Here's looking at nine best songs from her brief but very eventful discography
Surkh Jode Ki - Kabhie Kabhie Written by Sahir Ludhianvi and composed by Khayyam, the song, also co-sung by Lata Mangeshkar, captures the anxiety of a newly-married bride
Jaan Meri Rooth Gayi - Doosra Aadmi Written by Majrooh Sultanpuri and composed by Rajesh Roshan, the song, also co-sung by Kishore Kumar, is a sweet tune to convince a loved one to let go off their anger
Aashiq Ho To Aisa Ho - Noorie Written by Jan Nissar Akhtar and composed by Khayyam, the song is about being grateful when you find true love. Chopra sang this song alongside Jagjit Kaur and Mahendra Kapoor
Khud Se Jo Vaada Kiya Tha - Silsila Penned by Nida Fazli and composed by Shiv-Hari, this poignant song is a take on the disappointments faced in love
Main Sasural Nahi Jaungi - Chandni Written by Anand Bakshi and composed by Shiv-Hari, the song is about a woman refusing to leave her home for the sake of marriage and social expectations
Solah Button Meri Choli - Darr Written by Anand Bakshi and composed by Shiv-Hari, the song which has also been sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kavita Krishnamurthy is about an excited bride who is keen to have her happy fairytale romance
Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat - Aaina Written by Sameer and composed by Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen, the song is also a wedding must-have when the bride's side is expecting the groom and his entourage at her doorstep
Ghar Aaja Pardesi - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Written by Anand Bakshi and composed by Jatin-Lalit, the song is about homecoming for those living away from their country
The Medley - Mujhse Dosti Karoge Written by Anand Bakshi and composed by Rahul Sharma, the song is a medley of all the popular yesteryear songs, co-sung alongside Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan and Sonu Nigam
