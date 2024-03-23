Outfit Is Incomplete Without A Stylish Bag: Learn from The Fashion Influencer Komal Pandey Herself

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 23, 2024
Influencer Komal Pandey is a fashion icon. She always serves the internet with her unique fashion style and aesthetic fits. Apart from her stylish outfits she is also seen styling bags to match her fit, like here in this YSL Bag.
Her bag collection has many varieties of bags to go with different attire. Here she has added a purple Potli custom made by Designer Jigar Mali that has added a purple colours touch to her pink lehenga.
Her airport look is incomplete without a huge bag. Here Komal has created a very cool airport look by adding the boots and the bag.
The fashion influencer loves colourful traditional bags. In this look the plain yellow saree look elegant with the colourful bag that has added different colourful touch to the simple saree.
Her way of adding pop up colours to her fit is seen through her styling that completes her fashionable outfits. Here Komal is wearing a custom blue dress by Dollypop and the neon pink bag from Tiger Marrón.
She also likes to style some elegant pieces together, like this sexy red saree along black bag with a gold chain by Alexander McQueen.
She loves to style her colourful lehenga with different Potli to elevate the look and add more pop up colour to the overall fit. Here she is seen wearing a bag from Bejeweled jewels by Richa.
All black fit asks for a stylish black bag. Komal is wearing a Dior bag with her all black fit.
Apart from traditional potli and pop colourful bags, she also likes some old money aesthetic pieces. Here she is carrying a black Charles & Keith bag with her all white saree and pearl look.