Ananya Panday's Enthralling Outfits Are Worth A Sneak Peek

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 01, 2024
A caterpillar top with pencil-thin straps and a black skirt can allude to iconic and vintage elegance. Amid the epiphany of fresh experimental trends, you can rock like a jungle queen with such an incredible dress.
'White and Bold' is one step ahead of 'Black and Bold'. High-waist pants with light blue hues and double-coated jackets are another fashion milestone to keep you first in the row.
And what about a shimmering, happy boho dress with delicate jewellery for a nomad gipsy look? It's a perfect pick-up for beach evenings and cosy holidays.
You can also rock like Ananya with this red flower dress and expressive signature style. Glam up with some rosy make-up to complete the look.
Walking in a sky-blue mermid gown indeed looks like swimming in the deep sea. A mermid dress is easy to handle and best to pair up with high heels on coffee-dates or wedding events.
This dazzling lehenga with sparks of stars has an ethnic touch and glamourous appeal. Pair this with a sleeveless blouse and fancy necklace to set fire in the hearts of fashion enthusiasts with groovy gaze.