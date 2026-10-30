OTT Releases This Week- From Vijay Sethupathi's Baththa, Mirzapur To Dexter: Resurrection Season 2, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | October 30, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on OTT platforms:
Mirzapur film is set in 2018 during the events of Season 1 (between episodes 6 and 7) as an interquel (a story that happens in the middle of an existing timeline). It revolves around Akhandanand, known as Kaleen Bhaiya, who rules the criminal underworld of Mirzapur with an iron fist. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Baththa is a comedy-drama film that narrates the story of a shy eight-year-old who accidentally traps a notorious criminal in a school bathroom. As the man encounters hunger and solitude, an unanticipated bond develops between them, changing both their lives. It is streaming on Netflix.
Dexter: Resurrection explores the themes of fatherhood, family, grief, remorse, and Dexter's struggle with his "Dark Passenger". Season 2 of the series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Don't Trouble The Trouble is a fantasy film that revolves around a magician, Suri, who accidentally makes a girl vanish after using a spell. It is streaming on Netflix.
Dead-End Job is a Korean mini-drama series that follows a man in his 30s, Byeon Hyeok Jun, who tries to escape the quagmire of debt and starts another high-value job, which leads to unfolding events. It is streaming on Netflix.
The Strangers – Chapter 3 is a horror series which is streaming on Prime Video. This suspenseful horror finale wraps up the most recent trilogy as Maya confronts another unending chase by the masked Strangers. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Immortal is a horror film that follows a young bachelor, a carefree man who attempts to win over the woman he adores, but his moves take a horrifying twist. As a result, he lures a malevolent supernatural being that persistently pursues him in a battle for existence. It is streaming on SonyLIV.
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