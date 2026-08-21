OTT Releases This Week: From Jana Nayagan To Colony, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | August 21, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on OTT platforms:
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay’s final theatrical appearance and his first release after entering politics. The film centres on Vetri Kondan, an honest former police officer who takes a stand against corruption and injustice. It is streaming on ZEE5.
Clean Up Company is a crime comedy series that follows three friends named Raju, Goldie and Swapan, who come up with a unique business idea of disposing of bodies for a gangster. Unaware of what is coming next, they get themselves involved in the dirty business. It is streaming on MX Player.
Welcome to the Jungle is an adventure comedy film which follows a group of quirky characters that gets stuck in a dangerous jungle during a chaotic mission. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Colony is a South Korean science fiction film that is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, famous for Train to Busan. The plot follows survivors trapped inside a quarantined building during a fast-spreading, mutating viral outbreak. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Chennai Love Story is about two young people who navigate their first experience of love, dealing with its powerful emotions and obstacles while discovering the romance. It is streaming on SonyLIV.
Facing El Chapo follows two cops who, in a routine stop, pull over a stolen car only to come face to face with one of the most dangerous criminals. What happens next is revealed in the film. You can watch it on Netflix.
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