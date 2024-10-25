Orry Dresses Up As COW As He Steps Out In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | October 25, 2024
B-Town's current sensation, Orry, took his quirk several notches higher as he stepped out in Mumbai on Thursday night, dressed up as a 'cow'!
Yes, you read that right! Orry took getting ready for costume parties to the next level as he wore a funny cow costume
The paparazzi were, at first, taken aback, and were then left in splits as Orry stepped out of his car
He was accompanied by 'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor at the party
As the paps had a ball time, Orry was seen struggling to see through the dramatic outfit and make his way to the party
Not one to shy away, Orry posed for the paps and while at it, he too couldn't stifle a laugh at their reaction
Later, he also shared a video on his social media handle flaunting his cow outfit, with Janhvi Kapoor going all ROFL next to him