On This Day In 2022: Shane Warne's Death Shocks Cricketing Fraternity

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | March 04, 2024
On March 4th, 2022, the cricketing fraternity was shocked as Shane Warne's demise news emerged. Aged 52, the legendary cricketer had a suspected heart attack.
Shane Warne's family and friends held a private funeral in Melbourne. Warne's three children, along with former players Mark Taylor, Allan Border, Michael Clarke, and Michael Vaughan were present in the service.
A funeral also took place large-scale at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 30th, 2022. Over 55000 reportedly attended it and the service cost incurred was $1.6 million.
Fans keep flowers or bouquet beside Shane Warne's statue outside the MCG.
Shane Wanre made his first appearance in international cricket in 1992. His Test debut in 1992 saw him take figures of 150-1 in 45 overs.
The 1993 Ashes series contested in England saw Shane Warne bowl a terrific delivery to Mike Gatting in Manchester. The delivery by Warne is today known as the 'Ball of The Century'.
Shane Warne retired from international cricket after the 2006-07 Ashes series. He finished with 1001 international scalps, with 708 of them coming in Tests.
Shane Warne was the first IPL winning skipper, leading a young Rajasthan Royals to victory in 2008. He was also the coach of the franchise that year.
Shane Warne was also a legend of Hampshire. In 66 first-class matches for them, the spin wizard claimed 276 wickets at 25.58 from 2000-2007.
