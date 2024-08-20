Old, Yet New: Audi Reveals The New, Upgraded RS3

By: G R Mukesh | August 20, 2024

The German automaker Audi has introduced the new, upgraded RS3.

Inside the car comes with a 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus. This system has a Sport, Performance, and Runway views.

The car is embellished in dark shades with a sleek finish and some green tinges to top it all off.

The vehicle is powered by a 2.5 TFSI engine from the house of Audi Sport.

This powerful engine can help the car scale 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and can reach a top speed of 290 km/h.

This new upraded car from the German carmaker comes in Kyalami Green and Kemora Gray.

It is an all-German affair, as the RS3 will take on the Mercedes-AMG A45 S and the Volkswagen Golf R.

The new upgraded Audi RS3 is estimated to be priced at around Rs 80-90 lakh.

