Oceanic In Nature: BYD Sealion 7 To Take Take On Tesla

By: G R Mukesh | November 11, 2024
The BYD Sealion 7 is the Chinese carmaker's unique take with ocean-inspired aesthetics.
Inside, the car is studded with a 15.6 inch infotainment touchscreen and has a voice control system.
The car has a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery. The lightest variant weighs 2225kg.
The Sealion 7 has a range of 482 kilometres and has a top speed of 215 Kmph and a can go from 0-100 Kmph in 6.7 seconds.
The four-wheel drive can produce the performance of 523bhp and a torque of 509lb ft.
The Sealion 7 will take on BYD's biggest rival, Tesla Model Y.
The BYD Sealion 7 is estimated to cost around Rs 50 lakh.
