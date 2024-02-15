NYFW 2024 Ends: A Glimpse At Fashion Footnotes That Rocked The Ramp In Classy Black

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 15, 2024
This February the 'New York Fashion Week' has presented some world-class designs to showcase inclusive cultural ethos and dynamic angles of the industry.
Black dresses again rocked the season during fall-winter show with signature styles and dominance of the colour black!
Designer Michael Kors has presented a colossal collection of diverse black attires to recall the classy ethos.
From Lingerie to heavy jackets and black spectacles the various patterns have rocked over the ramp and allured fashion-critics across the world.
On the other hand the special celebration of #Khaite during fashion week reflected the legacy of roots. This segment was a tribute to the late-mother of the designer.
'Black with white' also snatched the ogles on a wide scale. In short, the tones of black are no so dark if you are ready to spark!