NYFW 2024 Ends: A Glimpse At Fashion Footnotes That Rocked The Ramp In Classy Black

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 15, 2024

This February the 'New York Fashion Week' has presented some world-class designs to showcase inclusive cultural ethos and dynamic angles of the industry.

Instagram

Black dresses again rocked the season during fall-winter show with signature styles and dominance of the colour black!

Instagram

Designer Michael Kors has presented a colossal collection of diverse black attires to recall the classy ethos.

Instagram

From Lingerie to heavy jackets and black spectacles the various patterns have rocked over the ramp and allured fashion-critics across the world.

Instagram

On the other hand the special celebration of #Khaite during fashion week reflected the legacy of roots. This segment was a tribute to the late-mother of the designer.

Instagram

'Black with white' also snatched the ogles on a wide scale. In short, the tones of black are no so dark if you are ready to spark!

Instagram